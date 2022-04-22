TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Friday notes, including presidential visit, plus weekend alerts

6:03 AM: Good morning. It’s Friday, April 22nd.

WEATHER

Today’s forecast: Partly sunny, high temperature possibly into the 60s.

PRESIDENTIAL VISIT

President Biden stayed overnight in downtown Seattle and is scheduled for events in Seward Park and Auburn before flying out of Sea-Tac at mid-afternoon, so traffic effects are expected again today.

ROAD WORK, TODAY AND THIS WEEKEND

Today – Fifth day of the two-week WSDOT closure of the West Seattle Bridge/Spokane Street ramp to northbound 99 for pavement repair.

This weekend – As noted here on Thursday, SDOT crews will be working on curb ramps at 16th/Barton, the new crosswalk at 45th/Admiral, and pavement markings at 16th/Findlay and on Marine View Drive and West Marginal Way.

BUSES, WATER TAXI, FERRIES TODAY

Metro is on its regular weekday schedule. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of reroutes/cancellations. Masks are no longer required, but are recommended – as explained here.

Same mask policy for the West Seattle Water Taxi, which is operated by Metro. Now on the summer schedule – adding later evening runs on Fridays and Saturdays.

Ferries: WSF is still using the two-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates. And note that WSF also has dropped its mask mandate, but also recommends you wear one.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

760th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

1st Avenue South Bridge:

South Park Bridge:

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Are movable bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed; 1st Ave. S. Bridge openings are also tweeted by @wsdot_traffic.

All city traffic cams can be seen here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Text or call us (when you can do so safely) – 206-293-6302.