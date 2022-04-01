BIZNOTE: Finally grand-opening time for Rain City Clay

Nine months after artist Deb Schwartzkopf announced her plan to open Rain City Clay in Arbor Heights, the grand-opening day is almost here. Tomorrow (Saturday, April 2nd) from 2 pm to 7 pm, you’re invited to drop in for an extravaganza including food, tours, art (of course), activities from 2:30 to 4 pm and live jazz starting at 4. (The full celebration lineup is here.) Schwartzkopf already operates Rat City Studios in White Center and is expanding to West Seattle by opening Rain City Clay at what was Brace Point Pottery (after 25 years, Loren Lukens sold the studio to move out of state). After the party, classes at Rain City Clay (4208 SW 100th) start Monday.