7 options for the rest of your West Seattle Wednesday

(Metatrichia slime mold, photographed at Schmitz Park by Rosalie Miller)

Reminders for the rest of today/tonight in West Seattle, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION EGG HUNT: As noted in our list of West Seattle egg hunts, eggs will be hidden in public spaces around the Fauntleroy area this week, continuing through Saturday.

HOLY WEEK SERVICES: See our list here (and if your church has additions, email us – westseattleblog@gmail.com).

YOUTH APPRECIATION WEEK: Special activities continue today at Southwest Teen Life Center (2801 SW Thistle) – info here.

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS: 6:15 pm pre-meeting program spotlighting Choose 180. Meeting agenda includes ranked-choice voting, Medicare, and the SkyLink gondola proposal. Register here to attend.

LIVE MUSIC: 6:30 pm at Locöl Barley & Vine (7902 35th SW), Chris King performs. No cover. 21+.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA: Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 8 pm; at 8:30 pm, trivia is back at Talarico’s (4718 California SW) with Phil T.

