EGG HUNTS: This week’s West Seattle fun starts tomorrow

The weather may still be hinting at wintry, but it’s time for spring celebrations. West Seattle egg hunts are back this year, and the first starts tomorrow:

FAUNTLEROY EGG HUNT: Again this year, the Fauntleroy Community Association has recruited volunteers to hide eggs, with non-candy surprises inside, around various parts of the neighborhood, at various times, tomorrow (Tuesday, April 12th) through Saturday. Find the boundaries, and info on recycling eggs you find, here.

DELRIDGE EGG HUNT: Seattle Parks skipped egg hunts the past two years but is returning at a smaller scale this year, with one West Seattle hunt, for kids 3-11 – 10 am Saturday (April 16th) at Delridge Community Center (4501 Delridge Way SW).

LINCOLN PARK EGG HUNT: Eastridge Church is again presenting an egg hunt in the south meadow at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), also at 10 am Saturday. They promise thousands of eggs plus “field games and inflatables.”

BEER GARDEN EGG HUNT: At 3 pm Saturday, Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW) will have an egg hunt for kids under 10. If you can, bring a nonperishable food donation for the West Seattle Food Bank.

CHURCH EGG HUNTS ON EASTER: On Easter Sunday, some local churches offer egg hunts after services. We have two on our Easter/Holy Week services list so far and expect to be adding more in the next few days.

