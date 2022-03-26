WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 14 notes

(Photo by James Bratsanos)

The last weekend of March/first full weekend of spring begins:

ROAD-WORK REMINDER: From SDOT: “Saturday and Sunday, we’ll be installing a Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon on 16th Ave SW and SW Myrtle St to help with pedestrian crossings. We’ll begin this work as early as 7 AM and expect to conclude by 4 PM on both days. We anticipate minimal traffic impacts but people driving should navigate the area with caution.”

WEST SEATTLE LITTLE LEAGUE JAMBOREES: Baseball at Bar-S (6425 SW Admiral Way) 9 am-7 pm, softball at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) 9 am-6 pm – more info in our calendar listing.

BENEFIT BOOK FAIR: Continuing at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW), mention Louisa Boren STEM K-8 when you make a purchase through tomorrow and they’ll get part of the proceeds.

LIVE MORNING MUSIC AT C & P COFFEE: 10:30 am-noon, Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). No cover.

FREE WEEKLY WRITERS’ GROUP: New participants welcome. 10:30 am – go here to register and to get the meeting address. More details are in our calendar listing.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: Open to visitors noon-3 pm, as noted here. (2234 SW Orchard)

WINE TIME: Viscon Cellars‘ (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) tasting room is open 1-6 pm, for tasting or by-the-glass/by-the-bottle wine.

TASTING TIME: 2-4 pm, taste Catskill, The Most Righteous, Coopers Craft, Jefferson Reserve and Elijah Craig bourbon at West Seattle Liquor and Wine (4714 42nd SW; WSB sponsor) on the outer west street side of Jefferson Square.

OPEN MIC: Go perform at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 6 pm!

WEST END GIRLS AT THE SKYLARK: 7 pm, doors open for the monthly West End Girls drag extravaganza at The Skylark. All ages. Tickets $13 – on sale here. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

LIVE EVENING MUSIC AT C & P COFFEE: 7-9 pm, Guitar Gil performs at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). No cover.

IN-STORE AT EASY STREET: Scott Ballew performs at Easy Street (California/Alaska), 7 pm, free/all ages.

THEATER: ArtsWest‘s new play “This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing” continues tonight, 7:30 pm, in the theater at 4711 California SW. Tickets available here.

DRAG SHOW AT ADMIRAL PUB: Tonight’s the night for Dolly Madison‘s show at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 9 pm.

Something to add, for today/tonight or beyond? Email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!