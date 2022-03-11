Remembering Bear the kitten

We publish obituaries for free, and sometimes that means tributes to departed pets. The Dennis family loved their short-lived kitten Bear, and one of their younger members wrote this tribute for publication:

It is with great sadness that my sister and I announce the loss of our much-beloved kitten, Bear.

At just two years old, we were not surprised at his passing due to a tumor condition he had had since birth – but that hasn’t made this day any easier. He lived much longer than the vet thought he would after all. For this we are so grateful.

Of our three cats, Bear was the one who exuded character and then some! He was very wild by nature, yet so full of affection. We will forever remember his loving head butts, rubbing our noses and our legs, his paws touching our cheeks and his kitten-like kneading of our soft spots. He loved napping on his Special Person’s bed – and his Special Person’s Seahawks blanket in particular. He loved watching Strong Man videos. We cherished his company while we gardened in our backyard – one of his favorites of our activities.

He was always so painfully thin, but no less pleasant to stroke – his tail always ramrod straight up in the air in greeting. If he was wet and cold after coming in from outside, his loud plaintive meows announcing his return accompanied that characteristic tail. Our weakness for his cries also meant he always got what he wanted when he wanted it – wet treats, dry treats, bites of our meals, etc. We were helpless not to spoil him as we knew we wouldn’t have him long.

He loved and is survived by his two kitty-brothers. When we first got him and he was sickly and weak, he was so utterly amazed by the strength and grace of his middle brother CoCo. He aspired to jump just like CoCo to the bathroom sink for a drink. CoCo was so very affectionate with him and taught him everything he could when he wasn’t sweetly bathing or kissing him. They wrestled and rough housed quite often. From his oldest kitty-brother, Little Kitty – somewhat of an elderly grouch – Bear learned the importance of sticking up for himself!

Bear, we will miss your sweet habit of laying out in our driveway awaiting our return from errands. We will miss the way you – unlike any other cat in the universe – would willingly jump into the car to welcome us back home. You will always be our “little baguette.” We will forever hold you in our hearts.