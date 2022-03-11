West Seattle, Washington

Remembering Bear the kitten

March 11, 2022 5:53 pm
We publish obituaries for free, and sometimes that means tributes to departed pets. The Dennis family loved their short-lived kitten Bear, and one of their younger members wrote this tribute for publication:

It is with great sadness that my sister and I announce the loss of our much-beloved kitten, Bear.

At just two years old, we were not surprised at his passing due to a tumor condition he had had since birth – but that hasn’t made this day any easier. He lived much longer than the vet thought he would after all. For this we are so grateful.

Of our three cats, Bear was the one who exuded character and then some! He was very wild by nature, yet so full of affection. We will forever remember his loving head butts, rubbing our noses and our legs, his paws touching our cheeks and his kitten-like kneading of our soft spots. He loved napping on his Special Person’s bed – and his Special Person’s Seahawks blanket in particular. He loved watching Strong Man videos. We cherished his company while we gardened in our backyard – one of his favorites of our activities.

He was always so painfully thin, but no less pleasant to stroke – his tail always ramrod straight up in the air in greeting. If he was wet and cold after coming in from outside, his loud plaintive meows announcing his return accompanied that characteristic tail. Our weakness for his cries also meant he always got what he wanted when he wanted it – wet treats, dry treats, bites of our meals, etc. We were helpless not to spoil him as we knew we wouldn’t have him long.

He loved and is survived by his two kitty-brothers. When we first got him and he was sickly and weak, he was so utterly amazed by the strength and grace of his middle brother CoCo. He aspired to jump just like CoCo to the bathroom sink for a drink. CoCo was so very affectionate with him and taught him everything he could when he wasn’t sweetly bathing or kissing him. They wrestled and rough housed quite often. From his oldest kitty-brother, Little Kitty – somewhat of an elderly grouch – Bear learned the importance of sticking up for himself!

Bear, we will miss your sweet habit of laying out in our driveway awaiting our return from errands. We will miss the way you – unlike any other cat in the universe – would willingly jump into the car to welcome us back home. You will always be our “little baguette.” We will forever hold you in our hearts.

(WSB publishes West Seattle obituaries and memorial announcements by request, free of charge. Please email the text, and a photo if available, to editor@westseattleblog.com)

9 Replies to "Remembering Bear the kitten"

  • WSOwl March 11, 2022 (6:03 pm)
    Sweet tribute. Sorry for your loss.

  • Bonnie March 11, 2022 (6:16 pm)
    Oh sweet Bear, you were loved.So sorry for your loss.

  • Trileigh March 11, 2022 (6:21 pm)
    What a tender and touching memorial. May Bear always rest well in your hearts; it’s so clear he was very much loved, and I’m sure he knew it.

  • waikikigirl March 11, 2022 (6:30 pm)
    I am so sorry for your loss of your Bear Kitty. From the tribute you have written I know he knows how much you loved him and he loved you all.Just this side of heaven is a place called Rainbow Bridge. When an animal dies that has been especially close to someone here, that pet goes to Rainbow Bridge. There are meadows and hills for all of our special friends so they can run and play together. There is plenty of food, water and sunshine, and our friends are warm and comfortable.All the animals who had been ill and old are restored to health and vigor. Those who were hurt or maimed are made whole and strong again, just as we remember them in our dreams of days and times gone by. The animals are happy and content, except for one small thing; they each miss someone very special to them, who had to be left behind.They all run and play together, but the day comes when one suddenly stops and looks into the distance. His bright eyes are intent. His eager body quivers. Suddenly he begins to run from the group, flying over the green grass, his legs carrying him faster and faster.You have been spotted, and when you and your special friend finally meet, you cling together in joyous reunion, never to be parted again. The happy kisses rain upon your face; your hands again caress the beloved head, and you look once more into the trusting eyes of your pet, so long gone from your life but never absent from your heart.Then you cross Rainbow Bridge together….

  • Kristen March 11, 2022 (6:42 pm)
    I am so incredibly sorry for the loss of you sweet Bear. It’s obvious he was a deeply loved member of your family. He was so lucky to have such a wonderful family, even if it was only for a short time. Sending lots of strength and love to you during this difficult time. Hang in there. 

  • AHneighbor March 11, 2022 (6:53 pm)
    What a great way to honor Bear! It looks like you all gave him a great life. 

  • Susan March 11, 2022 (6:58 pm)
    I am so sorry for your loss. Bear clearly was so loved and cherished and you made his too short life as sweet as possible. You were blessed by each other. ❤️

  • Highland Park March 11, 2022 (7:01 pm)
    So many wonderful memories made in such a short time. This dear little fur baby had the perfect family to love and care for him. 

  • Alki resident March 11, 2022 (7:02 pm)
    Oh my gosh, my first pet obituary and you have me in tears. Sounds like your kitty had the whole world in his hands( paws). I’m so very sorry for your loss. Thank you for sharing this. 

