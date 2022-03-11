Book launch, tasting, grand opening, music, more for your West Seattle Friday

The weekend’s almost here! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES: Cookie booths continue – check here for local times/locations.

TASTING TIME @ WEST SEATTLE LIQUOR & WINE: 4-6 pm at West Seattle Liquor and Wine (4714 42nd SW; WSB sponsor), drop in to try French Beaujolais and Cremant d’Alsace.

OPENING NIGHT: As we reported earlier this week, it’s opening night for the cocktail bar Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way), starting at 4 pm.

DJ NIGHT AT THE SPOT WEST SEATTLE: Friday night DJ’ing starts at 6 pm. (2920 SW Avalon Way)

ELISE HOOPER’S BOOK LAUNCH: Join West Seattle author Elise Hooper to celebrate the launch of her fourth book, “Angels of the Pacific,” 7 pm at Westside Unitarian Universalist Congregation (7141 California SW) – doors open at 6:30.

SONGWRITERS’ SHOWCASE: Monthly musical event at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm.

AT THE SKYLARK: Live music with Lomon, Margo Adrift, & Monitor at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 7 pm.

‘A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD’: Third weekend starts for Twelfth Night Productions‘ presentation of this whimsical musical, 7:30 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW). Our calendar listing includes the ticket link.

