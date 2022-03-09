WEST SEATTLE BOOKS: Celebrate Elise Hooper’s new novel ‘Angels of the Pacific’ on Friday

West Seattle author Elise Hooper‘s new novel “Angels of the Pacific” has just been published, and you can help her celebrate at a launch party this Friday night. Paper Boat Booksellers – where you can buy the book – is hosting the event at Westside Unitarian Universalist Congregation (7141 California SW), starting at 7 pm. From the announcement:

This novel is set in the Philippines and inspired by the extraordinary true stories of World War II’s American Army and Navy nurses famously known as the Angels of Bataan and the unsung contributions of Filipinas of the resistance. It’s a story that transports readers to a remarkable era of hope, bravery, perseverance, and ultimately — victory.

Elise will give a brief talk about behind-the-scenes research and the writing process, take questions from the audience, and sign books. This is a free, kid-friendly public event.

Book sales will be provided on site that evening by Paper Boat Booksellers.