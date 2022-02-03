YOU CAN HELP: Shop and dine to benefit 3 local schools

Three fun ways to help local schools, which need community help more than ever as the pandemic has dampened the usual fundraising:

VALENTINE SHOPPING WITH ALKI ELEMENTARY PTA: Through Sunday (February 6th), pre-order from the online shop benefiting the Alki PTA:

Cupid’s back with an offering to delight your sweet tooth and make your valentine’s heart flutter. Rose Bouquets (WS delivery available)

Franz Chocolates

Kid Valentine Gift boxes

Brush and Mallet Valentine Cards

Fizz Drink Kit complete with family activities and delicious Cupcake Royale cupcakes Additionally, a Staff Fund will be available to contribute funds for Cupid to drop treats off to our amazing Alki Staff! Presale ends THIS SUNDAY so don’t delay. We have Valentine’s Day covered for you!

Go here to browse/order.

LINCOLN PARK CO-OP DINE-OUT: This Sunday is also the day you can dine/drink at Lady Jaye in The Junction (4523 California SW) – dine-in, shop, or takeout – with proceeds benefiting Lincoln Park Cooperative Preschool. There’s also a take-and-bake dish you can preorder by Friday to benefit the preschool. Details on all of the above are in our calendar listing.

WSHS JUNIOR ASB DINE-OUT: Next Wednesday (February 9th), you can get food from Chipotle in The Junction (4730 California SW) and help out the West Seattle High School junior class ASB. Just tell the restaurant you’re there for WSHS. Our calendar listing includes a code you can use – that day, 5-9 pm only – to order online for the fundraiser.

Got a fundraiser, school or otherwise? Let us know – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!