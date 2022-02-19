West Seattle, Washington

20 Sunday

44℉

YOU CAN HELP: Admiral cleanup Sunday

February 19, 2022 8:05 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   How to help | West Seattle news

That’s the entrance courtyard at Lafayette Elementary (California/Lander), meeting place tomorrow morning (Sunday, February 20th) for a community cleanup. Organizer Erik Bell says it’ll be “family-friendly,” heading around the block, onto the playground, over to Hiawatha, and around Safeway, further if time/turnout allow. Logistics: “Vests, gloves , buckets, and pickup sticks will be provided and we’ll transfer all the trash into Seattle Public Utilities bags for pickup.” Erik notes that this is also a great opportunity if a teen in your household needs service hours. Official time is 10 am to noon, but if you can’t spare all two hours, no problem, show up for what you can – supplies will await you in the aforementioned courtyard if you can’t get there right at the start. Erik’s contact number is in our calendar listing.

Share This

No Replies to "YOU CAN HELP: Admiral cleanup Sunday"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.