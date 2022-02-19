YOU CAN HELP: Admiral cleanup Sunday

That’s the entrance courtyard at Lafayette Elementary (California/Lander), meeting place tomorrow morning (Sunday, February 20th) for a community cleanup. Organizer Erik Bell says it’ll be “family-friendly,” heading around the block, onto the playground, over to Hiawatha, and around Safeway, further if time/turnout allow. Logistics: “Vests, gloves , buckets, and pickup sticks will be provided and we’ll transfer all the trash into Seattle Public Utilities bags for pickup.” Erik notes that this is also a great opportunity if a teen in your household needs service hours. Official time is 10 am to noon, but if you can’t spare all two hours, no problem, show up for what you can – supplies will await you in the aforementioned courtyard if you can’t get there right at the start. Erik’s contact number is in our calendar listing.