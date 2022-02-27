WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 9 notes

(Saturday’s sunrise, photographed by Stewart L.)

Sunday is here, and now we’re just two weeks from Daylight Saving Time, three weeks from spring. But first – here are today’s notes:

CHURCHES: Most West Seattle churches are continuing online services, with some gathering in-person too – here’s our weekly update on 20+ churches.

ALKI FINALES: Today is the last day for TACOntainer (2530 Alki Avenue SW), as reported here (the container stays but a different operator/concept will be moving in), and for Alki Beach Pub (2722 Alki Avenue SW), which – as reported here – is closing for a few months for an overhaul.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, find fresh food – produce, meat, fish, cheese, beverages, baked goods, and prepared food – at the weekly WSFM (WSB sponsor). (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

POTTER CONSTRUCTION @ HOME SHOW: The Seattle Home Show is happening through March 6 at the Lumen Field Event Center, and Potter Construction (WSB sponsor) is among the West Seattle companies participating. Show hours today are 10 am-6 pm.

‘A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD’: Twelfth Night Productions presents the musical “story of a friendship that endures throughout the seasons,” 3 pm matinee at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW). Ticket info and more in our calendar listing.

CAKE POP-UP: Lovely & Dapper Desserts are bringing their popular mini-cakes to Locust Cider on Alki today, 3-6 pm. (2820 Alki Avenue SW_

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW).

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 8 pm to 1 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

Got an event to list in our calendar and previews? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!