WEST SEATTLE MUSIC: Muse Fest at nine venues Thursday night

(Video by Mark Jaroslaw)

That’s Cami Voss, one of the musicians slated to perform at a West Seattle-wide event during this Thursday’s WS Art Walk – called Muse Fest: The Power of Women’s Voices. Nine businesses will host performers, in the three Junctions, most 6-7:45 pm. The Art of Music, which has presented live music during several Art Walks, is co-presenting this musical celebration along with local musician Sue Quigley (who’s also performing during Muse Fest). Here’s the list of who and where:

All are 6 pm-7:45 pm Thursday (February 10th) except Intisaar, who performs 7 pm-8:30 pm, and all are free. You can find out more about all the performers and venues by going here.