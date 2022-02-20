WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Shops hit by grab-and-run thieves

Thanks to John for the tip. Emerald Water Anglers (4502 42nd SW; WSB sponsor) was hit by grab-and-run thieves this morning, and it’s at least the second theft of that kind in The Junction in recent days. Matt at EWA tells WSB that it happened around 11:40 am today; two thieves stole $2,700 worth of Patagonia outerwear. He says one “had been in previously and looked at prices of items closest to the door.” As for descriptive information, he says “both male, one about 5’10” and the other about 6′; (they) ran to a running red Dodge 2500 truck without plates left running on the corner outside the shop.” If you have any tips, the SPD case number is 22-043860. This happened three days after what a reader told us was also a grab-and-run theft at West Seattle Optix (4555 California SW) on Thursday; no other details but the case number for that one was 22-041148.