4:59 PM: Thanks to Corey for the tip. A semitruck is having trouble at 35th and Alaska, blocking the eastbound and southbound lanes, but other traffic is getting around.

5:22 PM: Video feed on the SDOT info-map shows southbound traffic is being directed around the stuck truck, too, but avoid the area if you can. (added) Turning traffic from EB Alaska also is getting around the truck, gingerly.

6:15 PM: Still there.