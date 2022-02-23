HPAC, school dine-out benefit, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Belted Kingfisher and snack, photographed by David Hutchinson)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and beyond, here’s what’s happening for the rest of your Wednesday:

CURRENT COFFEE: As reported here last night, this is opening day for the new coffee shop at 2206B California SW, until 3 pm.

DINE OUT FOR ALKI ELEMENTARY: The Alki Elementary PTA benefits if you get food and/or drinks and/or gift cards from Mission Cantina (2325 California SW; WSB sponsor) this afternoon/evening:

Mission Cantina serves authentic Mexican dishes made from scratch, using locally-sourced, fresh ingredients. Their menu features traditional tacos and enchiladas and tortas, long-line-caught sustainable fish and vegetarian, vegan & gluten-free options.Their masa tortillas and sauces are made in-house from vegetarian ingredients. ﻿Their extensive collection of tequila, mezcal, sotol, raicilla, bacanora and craft margaritas and cocktails will inspire you to try something new. Dine Out 4 pm-10 pm

Happy Hour from 4-6 pm A percentage of sales from dine in, take out, and online giftcards will be donated to Alki Elementary PTA. We’ll see you at Mission Cantina!

HPAC: As previewed here, the community coalition for Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge meets tonight at 7 pm online, with agenda items including the 1.25-million tank planned for the West Duwamish Combined Sewer Overflow Control Project. More info, and the attendance link, can be found here.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Something for our calendar? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!