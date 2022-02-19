West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Apartment fire east of Westwood Village

February 19, 2022 10:09 am
10:09 AM: Seattle Fire has a “full response” arriving in the 2200 block of SW Barton Place [map]. Updates to come.

10:12 AM: Barton is closed between Delridge and 24th SW for this response. Firefighters are telling dispatch the fire is on the building’s third floor.

10:19 AM: SFD confirms it’s a “working fire” in an apartment building and their crews have water on it. The road closure is now extending west to 25th/Barton.

10:28 AM: One person is reported injured and will be taken to Harborview. Our crew has just arrived and says people have been evacuated from the building and a Metro bus is being used for them to shelter.

