CONGRATULATIONS! Two West Seattle High School athletes’ college signings

With balloons and banners, West Seattle High School celebrated National Signing Day, with two student athletes signing with colleges. At left is Reuben Leiataua, who will be playing football at Central Washington University. He’s planning to major in business or sports medicine. At right is Maddox Brent, who will be playing baseball at Wenatchee Valley College, and plans to major in business. Thanks to WSHS athletic director Corey Sorenson for the photo and info, and congratulations to the student athletes!