WEST SEATTLE FRIDAY: 4 notes

(Photo by Dale Cotton, looking at Mt. Rainier over The Arroyos)

A few notes for a Friday off to a foggy start (thanks for the photos!):

VACCINATION CLINIC: The city-run clinic at Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW), for first/second shots and boosters. Check here for available appointments.

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM CLOSED: Reminder that the museum on Alki – which otherwise would be open Friday/Saturday/Sunday afternoons – remains closed again this weekend because of the currently high community incidence of COVID-19.

(Photo by Sandra Braun)

SONGWRITERS’ SHOWCASE: 7-9 pm at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), “a monthly showcase from Songwriters In Seattle. A new lineup each month featuring four local singer-songwriters performing their original material. Anchored and hosted the second Friday of each month by West Seattle’s own Tom Humphreys. Each performer gets a 25-minute set in the showcase.” No cover.

AT THE SKYLARK: West Seattle’s premier live-music venue (3803 Delridge Way SW) features Dredge, War Puppy, and Kitty Junk at 8 pm, 21+. $10 cover.

Anything for our calendar? Email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!