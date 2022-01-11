WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Community Task Force will continue, mayor decides

(Added: Frame-grab from SDOT cam atop bridge today)

The West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force was convened by former Mayor Jenny Durkan, so its members have been wondering if her successor would keep it going. We’ve been following up on that, and the decision just in is, yes. Mayor Bruce Harrell‘s office tells us the CTF members have just received this:

Dear West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force Members,

Thank you for your commitment and dedication to Seattle — I deeply appreciate the service you’ve provided to your communities and to the City as a whole as members of the Community Task Force. As we continue to work toward a mid-2022 re-opening of the West Seattle Bridge and measure our progress toward restoring it to full capacity, I believe it is critical that this effort continue to benefit from the input and guidance of a cross-section of West Seattle and Duwamish Valley community members.

It is clear to me that you have developed expertise on the issues surrounding the closure and the repair project methodologies and milestones. Just as important, the Task Force has come to be known as a trusted conduit for sharing information about the repair project and traffic mitigation measures to the community, while also providing a means for community members to voice their concerns and ask questions of City staff and contractors about ongoing work. Again, thank you.

With these benefits provided by the Community Task Force in mind, I would like to accept your gracious offer to continue meeting until the repairs of the West Seattle High Bridge are complete and traffic is restored. I would also like to extend a special thank you to your co-chairs, Paulina López and former Mayor Greg Nickels, for their steady leadership and bringing this request to my attention.

I hope each and every one of you will be willing to continue your service to the City on the West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force. Please consider yourselves reappointed as Community Task Force members through the completion of the High Bridge Repair project. I have directed my staff, along with SDOT project staff, to work with you on developing an appropriate meeting cadence between now and the day this summer we can celebrate together the reopening of the bridge.

Sincerely,

Bruce A. Harrell, Mayor