Remembering Cheryl Kay Baechle

Family and friends are remembering Cheryl K. Baechle and sharing this remembrance with the community:

Cheryl Kay Baechle passed away unexpectedly 12-25-21 in Kent, Washington.

Cheryl was affectionately known by many as “Mommifer” and is survived by her three brothers Ken, Alan, and Gary Baechle; her three children Joseph, Jeffrey (daughter-in-law Lindsey), and Jennifer (“sonny”-in-law Marlon); her three grandchildren Fabian, Lauren, and Josiah; 6 great-grandchildren; and her beloved cats Herm and Chloe.

Cheryl was born and raised in Kalamazoo, Michigan. She was a single, hard-working mother who, after taking a two-week vacation with her kids to Seattle in 1977, fell in love with the Pacific Northwest and moved her family there in July 1978. As a young woman she enjoyed her kids, music, and a fun night out dancing. Later in life she enjoyed reading, crocheting, the Seattle Seahawks, and her Seattle “Marinaras,” as well as caring for her cats. Cheryl, you will be missed!

“RIP MOMMIFER”

Please share memories & condolences on the Tribute Wall at emmickfunerals.com/obituary/Cheryl-Baechle – Care & Arrangements Entrusted to Emmick Family Funeral Home of West Seattle