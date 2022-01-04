4 for the rest of your West Seattle Friday

Thanks to the texter who shared that dawn view, looking south. Just a few notes for the rest of today/tonight:

ONLINE OFFICE HOURS: 2-6 pm, City Councilmember Lisa Herbold‘s first online “office hours” of the year – our calendar listing has contact info for getting an appointment.

BASKETBALL: Chief Sealth IHS and West Seattle HS boys’ and girls’ teams, JV and varsity, all face off tonight. While there’s restrictions on attendance, you can watch livestreams from a WSHS student video crew by going here.

DJ NIGHT: 6-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

‘MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA’: The new world-premiere play at ArtsWest Playhouse and Gallery (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) continues its run at 7:30 tonight. Read more about it here; buy your tickets here.

