WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAYS: Just-cut Christmas trees @ Holy Rosary lot

Two weeks until Christmas, and just one week left to get a tree from West Seattle’s only nonprofit lot – here’s an update from the Holy Rosary Tree Lot north of The Junction:

If you haven’t gotten your tree yet, Holy Rosary School’s tree lot received a fresh load last night. Trees, wreaths, garland and Seattle Lutheran poinsettias are available. Our tree-lot elves will also assist in getting your tree ready for transport.

The tree lot benefits not only Holy Rosary School, but also West Seattle Food Bank/Clothesline, Salvation Army Hickman House, and Seattle Lutheran High School (poinsettias only).

Bring 5 cans of food and get $5 off your purchase!

Open 9 am-9 pm today and Sunday, located behind Holy Rosary School (corner of 41st & Dakota).