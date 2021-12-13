WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Teacher reports threat call

From SPD‘s short summaries for today:
On 12-13-2021 at 0848 hours, a teacher at the Summit (Atlas) School located at the 9600 block of 35th Avenue SW, reported receiving a voicemail message on her cell phone last night at 2046 hours. The voicemail called her a name and the caller said he was going to blow up the school. The suspect called back last night two minutes later, left a second voicemail that said he was just kidding. The number was unidentified.
No other details, so we don’t know what action the school took or how this was communicated to families, but we’ll be following up.
| 0 COMMENTS