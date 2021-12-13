WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Teacher reports threat call

From SPD‘s short summaries for today:

On 12-13-2021 at 0848 hours, a teacher at the Summit (Atlas) School located at the 9600 block of 35th Avenue SW, reported receiving a voicemail message on her cell phone last night at 2046 hours. The voicemail called her a name and the caller said he was going to blow up the school. The suspect called back last night two minutes later, left a second voicemail that said he was just kidding. The number was unidentified.