VACCINATIONS: West Seattle pop-up clinic Saturday

Another pop-up clinic has been announced for West Seattle this Saturday (December 11th). Here’s the info:

The Community School of West Seattle is hosting a COVID vaccine clinic! Saturday, December 11, 2021 from 3-6 PM!

9450 22nd Ave SW (corner of Roxbury and 22nd) What’s available: -All adult vaccine types

-All adult vaccine doses

-Pediatric (5-11 years) 1st and 2nd doses. Appointment links: Adult (12 years +) – all vaccine types, all doses:

prepmod.doh.wa.gov/appointment/en/reg/6069129814 Pediatric (5-11 years):

prepmod.doh.wa.gov/appointment/en/reg/4962198650

We asked about walk-ups. For adult boosters, yes; for pediatric vaccinations, no – those will be by appointment only.