VACCINATIONS: West Seattle pop-up clinic Saturday

Another pop-up clinic has been announced for West Seattle this Saturday (December 11th). Here’s the info:
The Community School of West Seattle is hosting a COVID vaccine clinic!
Saturday, December 11, 2021 from 3-6 PM!
9450 22nd Ave SW (corner of Roxbury and 22nd)
What’s available:
-All adult vaccine types
-All adult vaccine doses
-Pediatric (5-11 years) 1st and 2nd doses.
Appointment links:
Adult (12 years +) – all vaccine types, all doses:
prepmod.doh.wa.gov/appointment/en/reg/6069129814
Pediatric (5-11 years):
prepmod.doh.wa.gov/appointment/en/reg/4962198650
We asked about walk-ups. For adult boosters, yes; for pediatric vaccinations, no – those will be by appointment only.
