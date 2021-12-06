West Seattle, Washington

06 Monday

42℉

VACCINATIONS: West Seattle pop-up clinic Saturday

December 6, 2021 1:19 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Coronavirus | Health | West Seattle news

Another pop-up clinic has been announced for West Seattle this Saturday (December 11th). Here’s the info:

The Community School of West Seattle is hosting a COVID vaccine clinic!

Saturday, December 11, 2021 from 3-6 PM!
9450 22nd Ave SW (corner of Roxbury and 22nd)

What’s available:

-All adult vaccine types
-All adult vaccine doses
-Pediatric (5-11 years) 1st and 2nd doses.

Appointment links:

Adult (12 years +) – all vaccine types, all doses:
prepmod.doh.wa.gov/appointment/en/reg/6069129814

Pediatric (5-11 years):
prepmod.doh.wa.gov/appointment/en/reg/4962198650

We asked about walk-ups. For adult boosters, yes; for pediatric vaccinations, no – those will be by appointment only.

Share This

No Replies to "VACCINATIONS: West Seattle pop-up clinic Saturday"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.