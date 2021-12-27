TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Snowy Monday morning updates

6:12 AM: Good morning. For everyone who has to head out on this post-snowstorm morning – first, links:

ROAD/TRANSIT INFO

-City map of plowed routes, here

-City map of traffic cams, here

-Our page with West Seattle-relevant cams, here

-County map of traffic cams (choose “south” tab for White Center), here

–Metro buses are running Emergency Snow Network service reductions

–West Seattle Water Taxi IS running this morning

WEATHER

Upper teens right now. Today’s forecast – partly sunny, 20s.

More to come …