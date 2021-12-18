West Seattle, Washington

18 Saturday

43℉

UPDATE: West Marginal flipped-car crash

December 18, 2021 2:26 pm
|      5 COMMENTS
 West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

2:26 PM: A Seattle Fire “rescue extrication” response is headed to West Marginal/Andover [map] for what’s reported as a three-vehicle crash, “one overturned,” blocking the road both ways. Updates to come.

2:30 PM: The photo is from Bill Schrier, who says those are bystanders working to free the person(s) in the car even before emergency personnel arrived. Here’s a wider view he also sent:

2:35 PM: Firefighters just told dispatch the person has been extricated. (added) Bill reports one lane is open each way past the scene.

2:55 PM: The person will be taken to Harborview by private ambulance, which indicates their injuries are not life-threatened. Meantime, southbound WMW is blocked. Police are reported to be diverting that traffic to the low bridge.

3:28 PM: Officers have just told dispatch they’re opening the southbound lanes.

5 Replies to "UPDATE: West Marginal flipped-car crash"

  • AMC December 18, 2021 (2:46 pm)
    Road is fully closed now.

    • WSB December 18, 2021 (2:57 pm)
      Thanks; they’ve just reported that NB is now open but SB blocked.

  • Charlie December 18, 2021 (3:02 pm)
    SB traffic is bring diverted to lower Bridge.

  • Mj December 18, 2021 (3:13 pm)
    So what happens to a motorist diverted by the SPD to the low bridge, clearly no penalty fee would be in order.  Also I understand every vehicle gets one mulligan, I would hope that diverted motorists holding onto their mulligan do not lose it due to this police diversion.  

    • WSB December 18, 2021 (3:18 pm)
      They received supervisor approval for it, so I would expect that’s the case, but I’ll be checking on Monday.

