PANDEMIC UPDATES: Local check-in #23, 12/19/2021

Here’s our weekly update on local pandemic numbers and notes:

KING COUNTY CUMULATIVE NUMBERS (through Friday, since they’re not updated on weekends):

*179,394 cases – 2,946 more than one week ago (6,370 total in West Seattle, up 120)

*8,937 hospitalizations – 54 more than one week ago (262 total from West Seattle, up 3)

*2,136 people have died – 11 more than one week ago (76 total in West Seattle, unchanged)

VACCINATION RATE

80.9% of King County residents 5+ have completed their vaccine series – up 1% from one week ago

By West Seattle zip code – note that these numbers are still NOT available as 5+, so they reflect percentage of 12+ population:

98106 – 87.7% completed series, 33.2% had a booster dose too

98116 – 90.7% completed series, 43.2% had a booster dose too

98126 – 82.8% completed series, 37% had a booster dose too

98136 – 92.4% completed series, 47.5% had a booster dose too

98146 – 83% completed series, 30.1% had a booster dose too

(Find more COVID-related King County stats here.)

THE WEEK’S PANDEMIC HEADLINES

Omicron – Health authorities warned this week that case numbers are likely to rise rapidly as this new variant spreads. Public Health-Seattle King County also notes:

The severity of Omicron cases is still not clear. Most vaccinated people should be protected from severe infection, but we expect to see many more serious cases in unvaccinated people, as well as many milder breakthrough infections among the vaccinated.

Public Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin led a briefing on Friday – here’s the video, which starts with a briefing by researcher Dr. Trevor Bedford:

The PHSKC news release includes advice on staying safe.

J&J vaccine no longer recommended – If you are just now getting vaccinated, state and federal health officials are now recommending the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines over the one-dose J&J vaccine, although the latter will remain available. The concern about the J&J vaccine involves a side effect, which health officials nonetheless stress remains rare – 54 cases nationwide out of 14 million people who received that vaccine.

Lots of stats – For everyone interested in all the details, the state Health Department released these reports this week – cases among children/youth (here); cases, hospitalizations, and deaths by vaccination status (here); morbidity and mortality by race, ethnicity and spoken language (here); sequencing and variants in Washington State (here); Vaccine Breakthrough Surveillance and Case Information Resource (here).

NEED TO GET TESTED IN WEST SEATTLE?

The UW Medicine testing service in the Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex parking lot (2801 SW Thistle) continues to operate; you can make an appointment here. Meantime, the Curative testing kiosk at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1222 Harbor SW) is also still operating, as is a Curative location at Summit Atlas (35th/Roxbury). In addition, both West Seattle Walgreens stores are offering drive-up testing (35th/Morgan and 16th/Roxbury) – more info here. (We’ll be checking this. week on holiday hours at the main test sites.)