HPIC’s future, ‘Get Fit West Seattle’ info night, more for the rest of your Wednesday

December 15, 2021 11:13 am
(Seen in a Gatewood planting strip)

A few reminders for the rest of today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar:

HOLIDAY PHOTOS: Gail Ann Photography continues photo sessions at historic Fauntleroy Schoolhouse, 3-7 pm, (9131 California SW)

SANTA PHOTOS: Tonight is Santa’s annual visit to Pegasus Pizza (2770 Alki SW), 6 pm-10 pm.

‘GET FIT’ INFO NIGHT: Thinking about your health/fitness goals for next year? Start by finding out about the free West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) “Get Fit West Seattle” program – “couch to half-marathon”! Come to the shop at 2743 California SW for “info night” tonight.

HPIC’S FUTURE: Second “town hall” about Highland Park Improvement Club‘s fire recovery is tonight at 7 pm, online – the link for participating/attending is here.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: The Skylark‘s weekly open-mic night starts with signups at 7:30 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Got something for our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

