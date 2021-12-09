HOMETOWN HOLIDAYS: Pajamarama shopping date change

Tonight’s the next big event in West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays – Shop Late Thursday, along with the West Seattle Art Walk (which stretches beyond The Junction too) – but Junction Association executive director Chris Mackay has word of a date change for an upcoming event: Pajamarama, originally scheduled for this Saturday, is moving to the following Saturday, December 18, instead: “Join us then for shopping in your PJ’s while sipping hot cocoa served up at Windermere.” It’ll still be happening 10 am-1 pm. Spend at least $35 and get a limited-edition diner mug for your cocoa! (We’re updating the date in our West Seattle Holiday Guide too.)