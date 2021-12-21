HOLIDAY SCHEDULE: Log House Museum’s plan

The home of West Seattle’s history is closed until the new year. Here’s the announcement from the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s Log House Museum:

The Log House Museum will be closed through January 2nd, 2022 for the holiday season. We will reopen Friday, January 7th during our normal operating hours: Friday-Sunday from 12:00 to 4:00 pm. We look forward to seeing you in the new year!

The museum at 61st and Stevens on Alki is no longer “by appointment only,” so once it reopens, you can just drop in during the aforementioned hours.