UPDATE: West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays Night Market, pre-tree lighting

(Jill and Kevin from the Junction Association)

4:27 PM: On SW Alaska between California and 42nd, the West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays Night Market is on – continuing until 7 pm, with the Junction Plaza Park tree lighting at 6 pm. Before then, Elvis is emceeing the stage show, and Santa‘s roaming:

Visit vendors and community organizations’ booths at the Night Market – say hi to your West Seattle neighbors like Sally Heit from Hope Lutheran School:

P.S. If you’re going to the Farmers’ Market tomorrow, bring a coat or other warm-clothing donation to the Hometown Holidays booth at the south end! You’ll be rewarded with hot cocoa.

Vendors are listed in our daily preview. More coverage later!

ADDED 6:48 PM: Here’s how it looked after dark: