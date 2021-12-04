Junction Tree Lighting & Night Market, firefighters’ toy drive, much more for your West Seattle Saturday

(Mount Rainier, photographed from southwest West Seattle on Friday by Jerry Simmons)

From the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar – first, the biggest event happening today/tonight:

JUNCTION HOMETOWN HOLIDAYS NIGHT MARKET & TREE LIGHTING: From morning into evening, SW Alaska between California and 42nd SW will be blocked off for this event. 3-7 pm, shop local vendors at the Night Market in the street:

Penguina Designs

SQUATCH Industries

Olive Branch Natural Body Care, LLC

Bakery Nouveau

Shipwreck Honey

Tangerine Jewelry

Ugly Yellow House

Deschampsia

Sumac El Sol Handcrafted Textile Arts

Indian Arts

Little Prague

Gazebo (dba Apple Cox)

Caramel Kitchen

Katannah Crafts

In the park, Elvis hosts the tree lighting, which is preceded by performances including his! The schedule:

4:00 – Elvis kicks off show (roaming Santa appears in the Night Market about this time, too)

4:15 – Endolyne Children’s Choir

4:30 – Elvis

4:35-4:50 – School of Rock

5:00-5:50 – Elvis

6:00 – Tree-lighting ceremony including Jack Menashe and Santa

See you there! Also happening today/tonight:

LAST DAY FOR KIWANIS ONLINE AUCTION: If not for the pandemic, today would bring the service club’s annual pancake breakfast to help local kids – so instead, give them a boost by bidding on items including local gift cards. Browse and bid by going here.

SCAVENGER HUNT: Alice Kuder presents the “Winter Wander” scavenger hunt again this year – details here. Today’s day two, so there’s plenty of time to jump in,

THE BRIDGE SCHOOL ONLINE OPEN HOUSE: Looking at educational possibilities for next school year? The Bridge School (WSB sponsor) cooperative elementary has an online open house 10 am today.

SENIOR CENTER HOLIDAY BAZAAR: Shop for handmade holiday gifts at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon), with more than 20 artists and vendors. Unique and handcrafted items! 10 am-4 pm.

FREE SANTA PHOTOS: Santa will be at John L. Scott (4445 California SW), 10 am-1 pm.

RAT CITY STUDIOS HOLIDAY EVENT: Holiday Open Studio and Sale, 10 am-4 pm – details in our calendar listing. (2410 SW 106th)

ARTIST GIFT SHOW: One-artist outdoor gift show 10 am-4 pm – location and other info here

TOYS FOR TOTS ONE-DAY DRIVE WITH SFD: 10:30 am-1 pm outside Westwood QFC, bring new unwrapped toys to the firefighters collecting them!

WRITERS’ GROUP: 10:30 am – new participants welcome. Location and other details are in our calendar listing.

SANTA PAWS: Free photos with Santa and your pet(s), 1-3 pm at Windermere West Seattle (4526 California SW).

SHOP AT WEST SEATTLE GROUNDS: Holiday Market, 1-4 pm. (2141 California SW)

WHITE CENTER REMEMBRANCE WALK: Action to honor the businesses struggling as a result of the recent fires and other trouble; meet at 3 pm at SW 98th/16th SW,

HIGHLAND PARK HOLIDAY PARTY: At Highland Park Corner Store parking lot, community holiday party 4-8 pm, “with Jet City Beignets, mulled wine, family-friendly holiday movies, and good cheer with great neighbors.” (7789 Highland Park Way SW)

HANUKKAH: Seventh night of the 8-night Festival of Lights – see our Holiday Guide for the West Seattle community events planned Sunday.

OPEN MIC: 6-8 pm at The Spot West Seattle. All ages! (2920 SW Avalon Way)

‘WE’VE BATTLED MONSTERS BEFORE’: Second weekend for the world-premiere two-person musical at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm, get tickets here.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: The Harper Conspiracy and Fully Realized, 8 pm at The Skylark, $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW).

Got something coming up that should be in our calendar and/or Holiday Guide? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!