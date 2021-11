10:38 PM: Getting a few questions about this. The Guardian One helicopter crew was passing by when, they told dispatch, they picked up a Lojack signal indicating a stolen car, so that’s what it’s helping police with right now. They’re over Morgan Junction right now.

10:47 PM: They have the car in sight; police should be arriving on the ground momentarily.

10:49 PM: Officers have arrived; the car’s unoccupied, and the helicopter should be moving on.