WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Why the UW flag is flying on the city’s highest flagpole

The photo is from Our Lady of Guadalupe School – near the city’s highest elevation at 35th/Myrtle – where the Huskies’ flag is flying this week. Here’s why:

Monday morning, Principal Anton Kramer raised the University of Washington flag above Our Lady of Guadalupe school. UW came out on top at last year’s Huskies v. Cougars spring-auction showdown, which means the highest point in Seattle will be flying Purple and Gold for this weekend’s Apple Cup.

At OLG’s 50th Golden Anniversary auction, in March of 2022, we will again be auctioning the honor of raising either the WSU or UW flag at OLG. Who will come out on top? Will Crimson and White be flying above OLG this time next year?

Want to attend to make sure that your school’s flag is raised? Or looking for a local sponsorship opportunity? Please reach out to olgprocurement@gmail.com we would love to chat with you.