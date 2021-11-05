WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Can you help catch suspects in 2 violent incidents?

Your help is sought in these two cases:
THEFT TURNS TO ROBBERY/ATTACK: From Lara:
Yet another catalytic-converter theft. However, this one escalated into assault, battery and robbery of a witness resulting in a significant head injury. We are trying to help SPD identify the suspects.
On 11/3/21 at around 3:10 pm, my friend witnessed two men stealing a catalytic converter on her street (34th Ave SW and Cloverdale) with a power saw. When they saw her, one of the men approached her, stole her phone and assaulted her by punching/shoving her backward. She fell down, hit her head on the street, and was knocked unconscious.
A neighbor came upon her, lying in the street, and called 911; however, he did not see the attack. We found out that there was an actual witness who was driving by. He also called 911 but wanted to remain anonymous.
My friend ended up having a cracked skull and brain bleed. It was very scary and potentially life threatening. Thankfully, it ultimately ended up a best-case-scenario and she is going to be okay. Such a huge relief!
Suspects: Two Black males, driving a very distinctive, multi-color “beater” car with red, blue, and silver paint. We believe it is an old Nissan Sentra. **See attached photo from a DIFFERENT incident earlier in the day by the same suspects and car. Note the man under the car on the right
One of the men had a beige pit bull on a leash and outside of their car – presumably for security. Thankfully, he didn’t release it to attack her, but it was aggressively barking at her during the altercation. NOTE: Another witness saw the dog off-leash at a different location.
Lara posted about this on social media and was told of sightings around West Seattle and White Center. If you have any information about them, the SPD incident to refer to is 21-252198. She adds, “Also, please be careful and do not approach these men if you see them.”
STILL SEEKING HALLOWEEN SHOOTER: This also happened on 34th SW, a little ways north. We published this report about a prowler who shot at a woman around midnight last Sunday night – just after she opened her front door to see what was going on. She was not hit, but police found bullets lodged in the house. The victim’s husband provided this photo from a neighbor’s camera:
He hasn’t yet been identified, according to an update today from the victim’s husband, but if you have any tips, you can directly contact the sergeant on the case at 206-684-5562 or spd6864@seattle.gov. The incident # is 21-290133.
| 0 COMMENTS