Theater, trees, auction, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Peregrine Falcon in Lincoln Park, photographed by Trileigh Tucker)

Here’s what’s up for the hours ahead – from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar:

FESTIVAL OF TREES: Visit the Brookdale Admiral Heights (2326 California SW) lobby 8 am-8 pm daily to see the donated, decorated trees.

ST. NICHOLAS FAIRE, ONLINE: This year’s benefit bidding for gift baskets and holiday items to help First Lutheran Church of West Seattle help the WS Food Bank starts today, and it’s all online again this year – get started here.

FREE THANKSGIVING-EVE LUNCH: Noon at The Junction Church (4157 California SW), all welcome.

WSHS WINTER CARE-PACKAGE DONATION DRIVE: Today, 3-5 pm outside West Seattle High School‘s north entrance (3000 California SW) is your first opportunity to drop off donated items for this student-led, student-benefiting drive.

THEATER: Tonight is public preview night for the first ArtsWest (WSB sponsor) production since pre-pandemic, “We’ve Battled Monsters Before,” 7:30 pm. Get your ticket(s) here. (4711 California SW)

OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups, 8:30 pm performances at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW).