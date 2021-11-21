ROAD-WORK ALERT: 20th/Roxbury

One new road-work alert for the week ahead: The King County-led phase of RapidRide H Line preparations will start work at 20th SW and Roxbury next. From the announcement:

Starting as soon as November 22, crews will set up traffic control to begin construction at the southwest corner of the 20th Avenue SW and SW Roxbury Street intersection. Work will include demolishing the existing pavement, paving the roadway, and making improvements that will serve Routes 113, 120 (future RapidRide H Line), and 560. This work is expected to last through late February 2022.

We have an inquiry out with King County regarding how soon they expect to reopen southbound 26th SW north of Roxbury, also part of the RapidRide project.