8 for your West Seattle Tuesday

(WSB photo: Duwamish River, seen from the West Seattle Bridge on Monday afternoon)

From the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar, here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead:

GIVING TUESDAY: Our Holiday Guide has an ongoing list of seasonal opportunities to donate money/items, so that’s one way you can get into the spirit of today’s annual give-a-thon!

LAST CALL – PUBLIC-SAFETY SURVEY: Your annual chance to share thoughts about various public-safety issues ends today.

LAST CALL – NAME A FERRY: Today’s also your last chance to vote on the finalists for naming the new hybrid-electric ferry to be built on Harbor Island.

FESTIVAL OF TREES: 8 am-8 pm daily through December 9th, visit the Brookdale Admiral Heights (2326 California SW) lobby to see the decorated, donated trees that’ll be auctioned on the last night. (Get a preview in our coverage from last week.)

COMMENT ON PROPOSED KING COUNTY COUNCIL MAP: At 2 pm online, the proposed redrawn map for King County Council districts gets a public hearing. West Seattle remains in Council District 8, but borders to the south and north would shift. Go here to find out how to comment/participate.

HANUKKAH, NIGHT 3: No public West Seattle events until Sunday.

DEMONSTRATION: Scott continues leading weekly sign-waving for racial justice 4:30-6 pm Tuesdays at 16th/Holden – signs available if you don’t bring your own.

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: 8 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW).