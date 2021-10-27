FERRIES: Help name first hybrid-electric before it’s built on Harbor Island – here are the finalists

The state Transportation Commission, which has the final say in naming state highways, bridges, and ferries, has announced six finalists for naming the next new state ferry. They are:

Wishkah

Stillaguamish

Snoqualmie

Enie Marie

Stehekin

Muckleshoot

The nominated names are explained here, which is also where you’ll see how to comment. The commission chose those six from what it says were 19 proposed names that met its requirements and guidelines. Their decision is due in mid-December. The name will be given to a 144-car hybrid-electric Olympic Class ferry that’ll be built starting next year on Harbor Island, at the Vigor shipyard, and launched in 2025.

