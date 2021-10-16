WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 16 notes

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

The weekend has arrived! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s happening!

TRANSPORTATION ALERTS: The West Seattle Water Taxi‘s modified 7-days-a-week schedule (no weekend shuttle buses) starts today … Washington State Ferries‘ downsized schedule (including 2 boats for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth) starts today … Road work: 16th/Austin, concrete road-panel replacement in the northbound lanes, 7 am-5 pm … Tree-trimming along southbound West Marginal Way near Puget Way, 7 am-3 pm … Duwamish Longhouse signal/crossing work, also on West Marginal Way, 6:30 am-4 pm … East Marginal Way between Spokane and Atlantic, replacement of missing delineator posts, 6 am-2 pm.

FUNDRAISER BAKE/BOOK SALE: 9 am-1 pm at 3711 42nd SW:

Fall is here and that means it’s the perfect time to stock up on some new reads to get you and your kiddos through the dark days to come. Scouts Akemi and Harper will be selling HUNDREDS of children’s books as well as their famous baked treats this Saturday 10/16 from 9 am-1 pm. They are trying to raise funds to volunteer and learn about sea turtle conservation with Outward Bound in Costa Rica. They have almost hit their goal and have rallied to squeeze in one last bake (and book) sale before the end of the year. Saturday’s menu will feature fall favorites like pumpkin muffins, coffee cake, apple cider donut muffins, apple-butter snickerdoodles, warm cider, hot coffee, and more! We hope to see you there! Thank you WS!

Cash and Venmo accepted.

FLU SHOTS: 10 am-4 pm at Madison Middle School (3429 45th SW), all welcome. Registration information is in our preview.

WEST SEATTLE SKI SWAP: Get ready for winter at this big annual sale, 10 am-5 pm at VFW Post 2713 (3602 SW Alaska).

ART/HISTORY/PHOTO EXHIBITS: “Spirit Returns 2.0: A Duwamish and Settler Story” continues at the Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center (4705 W. Marginal Way SW, 10 am-5 pm) and the Log House Museum (3003 61st SW, noon-4 pm) and for two companion Tom Reese photo exhibits at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW, noon-4 pm).

AT C & P COFFEE, MORNING: Live music with Marco de Carvalho, Hans Teuber, and Jeff Busch, 10:30 am-noon, outdoors. (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor)

FREE WRITERS’ GROUP: 10:30 am, in-person in West Seattle – for location and information, go here.

REMEMBERING ADAH CRUZEN: The West Seattle philanthropist’s memorial starts at 11 am at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW) and will continue across the street at The Hall at Fauntleroy.

LIVE GLASS-BLOWING DEMO & ART-GLASS PUMPKIN PATCH: Two reasons to visit Avalon Glassworks (2914 SW Avalon Way), 11 am-4 pm.

AT C & P COFFEE, AFTERNOON: More live music qt the coffeehouse with Fairground, 3 pm-5 pm, outdoors. (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor)

‘RETURN THE LAND’ AUCTION/FUNDRAISER: 4-9 pm at The Heron’s Nest (here’s our report about the project), an outdoor (and livestreamed) event to raise money to buy the land and repatriate it to the Duwamish Tribe. (4818 Puget Way)

OPEN MIC: At The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), starting at 6 pm.

TRIPLE BILL AT THE SKYLARK: 7 pm doors, 8 pm music – triple bill at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), with The Lion & The Sloth, Rather Ordinary Dudes, City of Industry. $10 cover.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE BEACH: 8 pm at J&J Public House (2808 Alki SW), live music led by Grammy winner Andrew Gouché. $10 cover.

LIVE MUSIC AT DRUNKY’S: 8 pm tonight, it’s Besty Olson Band at Drunky Two Shoes’ BBQ (98th/16th in White Center) with Moon Palace and guests. $10 cover.

WEST SEATTLE DRAG SHOW: 9 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), it’s Dolly Madison and The DJ.

Something today/tonight we’re missing? Text us – 206-293-6302 – and if you have a listing for something further into the future, email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!