WEST SEATTLE POLICE: Southwest Precinct to get new commander

The Southwest Precinct is changing commanders. Captain Kevin Grossman, who has been leading the West Seattle/South Park precinct since July of last year, tells WSB he is being transferred to lead the North Precinct as of November 1st. Captain Martin Rivera, who Grossman says has been a night-duty captain – a role that serves the entire city – will be taking over. Grossman says, “I had hoped to remain in West Seattle to see the reopening of the West Seattle Bridge, and to meet more folks as the pandemic recedes, but alas, that was not to be. In any case, I have certainly enjoyed my time in West Seattle. The strong, vibrant neighborhoods and the interested and supportive residents make this a great place to be.” He adds that newly appointed Operations Lieutenant Dorothy Kim – the second-in-command – will remain in that role, “which will also maintain the stability of the precinct.”