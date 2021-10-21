WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire; car prowl; dumped-likely-stolen bicycle

Three notes in West Seattle Crime Watch this afternoon:

GUNFIRE: We’ve been trying all day to get the police report on this but haven’t yet succeeded. Multiple readers reported hearing gunfire in the Fairmount Park area around 11:15 pm last night. No shooting victims were reported but police apparently found some evidence, as the call was classified “drive-by shooting” with the address listed as 5400 block of Fauntleroy Way SW. If we get the report in the hours ahead, we’ll add details here.

CAR PROWL: From Sean:

As I was taking my son to school today, i found my car ransacked. We live on the corner of SW Thistle and 35th Ave SW. It was unlocked, so nothing broken. Our other car was gone through in late summer – they took the packet with our registration/ title that time. Today the trunk and all doors were left ajar, and contents of the glove box and center console were strewn everywhere. I had a bottle of prescription meds taken, and loose change… i don’t think anything else was taken. Please remember to lock your doors!

DUMPED-LIKELY-STOLEN BICYCLE: The photo and report are from Lee: