WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 arrested after construction-site burglary

Thanks for the tips about a police response in the 1200 block of Alki Avenue SW early this morning. We’ve obtained the police-report narrative, and here’s what the investigating officer(s) who wrote it say happened: A monitoring service first reported that a video-alarm system showed a break-in at the site around 3:20 am, someone “using a grinder to cut through the front-gate lock, forcing entry.” The company “sounded the alarm and the suspect left.” Less than an hour later, two people showed up at the site, and one went in. Police arrived five minutes later, saw a pickup truck driving away, and pulled it over. Construction equipment was visible in the pickup’s open bed, the report says. After the two suspects were advised of their rights, police say, one admitted to the burglary and the other admitted to being the getaway driver. A construction-company rep identified a nail gun and work lights in the pickup as belonging to the job site. The suspects – both men, ages 44 and 52 – were booked into the King County Jail.