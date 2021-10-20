ROAD WORK: Got questions about RapidRide H Line work? Ask them this afternoon

Researching a few questions we’ve received about the RapidRide H Line-related road work – not the almost-complete Delridge project, but the other components such as 26th SW road rebuilding and 15th/Roxbury work – we discovered that the project team has twice-weekly “virtual office hours” for updates and questions. The next one is at 4 pm today. You can join via this Microsoft Teams link or by phone at 206-485-0017, conference ID 343 764 643#. If that time doesn’t work for you, email questions/comments to rapidride@kingcounty.gov.