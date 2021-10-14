HAPPENING NOW: First West Seattle Art Walk of fall

Happening now from Alki to Arbor Heights – the October edition of West Seattle Art Walk!

Among the artists you can meet tonight: Painter Carla Dreams is at one of the brand-new WS Art Walk venues, the dental office of Dr. Michael Korn DDS (4401 California SW; WSB sponsor) in The Junction, until 8 pm.

At Fogue Gallery (4130 California SW; WSB sponsor), with a new group show, we found artist (and WSAW coordinator) Reeve Washburn:

We’re hoping to make at least one more stop. See who else is participating tonight – both businesses with art, and food/drink venues with specials – by going here. And don’t miss The Art of Music, at two venues, until 7:30 pm!