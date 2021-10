(WSB photo, June 25th)

Three and a half months after a fire heavily damaged the century-old Highland Park Improvement Club community hub, its board is ready to talk about what’s next. They’ve announced an online town-hall meeting for 7 pm next Wednesday (October 13th): “Learn about the details of the fire, our plan to rebuild, what we are doing in the interim, and how you can help. Bring your questions!” Information for viewing/calling in/participating is here.