BIZNOTE: Here’s why Rudy’s Barbershop suddenly has 2 West Seattle locations

Thanks to Nicole for the tip. She made an appointment at Bishops at 4707 42nd SW in The Junction less than a week ago – then discovered the location had suddenly become a branch of Rudy’s Barbershop, which already has a West Seattle location at 4480 Fauntleroy Way SW. So we visited the now ex-Bishops this morning to ask what happened. Staff says Seattle-headquartered Rudy’s has taken over corporate-owned Bishops shops, including this one. (We subsequently found this report from Portland, where Bishops is based.) The staff and hours remain the same as under previous ownership. No plans so far to consolidate the West Seattle locations.