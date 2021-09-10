What’s up for your West Seattle Friday

(Juvenile Osprey, photographed along the Duwamish River by Mark Wangerin)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

YOUTH BASKETBALL TRYOUTS: The West Seattle Reign (WSB sponsor) youth-basketball program continues tryouts tonight – 6:30 pm for 5th-6th grade boys, 7th-8th grade boys at 7:30 pm, both at Westside School in Arbor Heights (10404 34th SW). Full details and registration link here.

HIGH-SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Chief Sealth International High School hosts Clover Park at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) at 7 pm. West Seattle HS is on the road at Bellingham, 8 pm. Also of note: Kennedy Catholic HS vs. O’Dea at West Seattle Stadium (4432 35th SW), 7 pm.

AT THE SKYLARK: Doors open at 7 pm, music at 8: “Bad With Birds is teaming up with local psych rockers Of The Heavy Sun for a pounding and guitar drenched evening of music” at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), $10 cover.

