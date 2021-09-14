WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: Dancing, meeting, music, trivia, bingo, more

> (WSB photo – seen in a Gatewood planting strip)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

DEMONSTRATION: Join Scott‘s weekly streetcorner signwaving for racial justice, 4:30 pm-6 pm at 16th/Holden – signs available if you don’t have your own.

IRISH DANCE CLASS: The Comerford School of Irish Dance starts a new season at 4:30 pm – if your child might be interested, you’re invited to check it out, at the West Seattle VFW Hall (3601 SW Alaska).

LIVE MUSIC: 6:30 pm, Sid Law @ The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way).

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: 7 pm online – here’s the agenda. All welcome to attend; go here to register to get the link.

TRIVIA & TACOS: 7 pm Tuesdays at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW; WSB sponsor).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: 8 pm Tuesdays at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), play bingo free with Cookie Couture.

