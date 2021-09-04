WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 12 notes

(Friday night’s sunset, photographed by David Hutchinson)

Welcome to Labor Day weekend! Here’s what you need to know about today/tonight:

TRAFFIC ALERTS: Work continues at the Highland Park Way/West Marginal intersection through early afternoon … Electrical crews will be doing some work on the Delridge Way project today.

HIGHLAND PARK CORNER STORE: As previewed here, today is the first day of the store’s operation as a real corner store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), 7 am-8 pm, and they’re celebrating with special festivities and pop-ups all weekend, including tamales 11 am-2 pm today.

DELRIDGE GROCERY CO-OP: Open 9:30 am-1:30 pm, 5444 Delridge Way SW, featuring the Freezer Fest Sale and Member-Owner Discount Day (explained here).

LONGHOUSE’S LABOR DAY ART MARKET: 10 am-5 pm at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse and Cultural Center (4705 W. Marginal Way SW), not only can you support Indigenous artists and crafters, you can also learn about tribal sovereignty and the Duwamish’s fight for federal recognition.

ALKI BEACH CLEANUP: 10 am-1 pm, join Jessica in a community cleanup at Alki. Our preview has details on where to meet and what to bring.

CREATED COMMONS, FREE MORNING YOGA: 10 am at Westcrest Park (9000 8th SW, north of the P-Patch), the day begins with a free yoga and meditation session, all welcome.

LIVE MUSIC: Marco de Carvalho and friends, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW, WSB sponsor).

LAST SATURDAY FOR OUTDOOR AQUATICS: Monday is the last day for the city’s outdoor aquatics this summer – today, provided the sunny70s forecast holds into the morning, both Delridge (4501 Delridge Way SW, noon-5:30 pm) and Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW, noon-7 pm) wading pools will be open. Whatever the weather, Highland Park spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale, 11 am-8 pm) and Colman Pool(at Lincoln Park, noon-7 pm) will be open.

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open 1-6 pm – buy wine by the bottle or sit down and enjoy a glass.

CREATED COMMONS, AFTERNOON/EVENING PERFORMANCES: Starting with 2 pm poetry and 3 pm dance, the second-to-last day of Created Commons at Westcrest Park is again full of performances, all free, continuing through 8 pm. Here’s the schedule.

OPEN MIC: 6 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), come share your talent!

MORE LIVE MUSIC: 7:30 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), Joe Hellmore performs rock/pop.

Upcoming event? Send us info for a calendar listing – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!